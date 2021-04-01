Nobody liked Justice League. DC’s slapdash 2017 attempt at a superhero team-up movie was doomed from the start. After two operatically grueling Zack Snyder dirges, DC wanted to lighten things up. Even when Snyder was first filming the movie, he assured the world, again and again, that this one would be less intense. Then, because of a family tragedy, Snyder quit the movie, and DC brought in Joss Whedon, the since-disgraced quip specialist who’d directed Marvel’s first two fantastically lucrative Avengers films, to finish it. The result was a two-hour tonal clusterfuck, and it sucked real bad. DC distanced itself from the movie almost instantly, and it died a pathetic box-office death.

Last month, Justice League returned in a weirdly triumphant state. After years of fans begging and demanding and hectoring for a nonexistent “Snyder cut” of Justice League, DC’s overlords at Warner Bros. went ahead and commissioned the thing. Zack Snyder had never finished making his movie, and he spent $70 million of Warner’s money on reshoots and edits and effects. The end result arrived in March as a four-hour movie. I loved it. The whole idea seemed impossibly stupid before the movie came out, but in this final end stretch of a year-long pandemic winter, submitting myself to sincere grand-scale man-as-god storytelling was bizarrely pleasurable. Somehow, I needed this. Maybe I was just starved of spectacle. Maybe all of us were just starved of spectacle.

The members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, the mercurial team of leftist Montreal punks, would almost certainly barf at being compared to Zack Snyder, the favorite studio filmmaker of the nerd-bro right. For the group’s entire decades-long existence, Godspeed’s whole approach has been a direct assault at any and all inclinations toward cults of personality. They play in the dark. They don’t sing. They don’t pose for photos. They have no leaders. The band once temporarily broke up because they were worried that the act of playing music onstage had become too much of a one-way communication system. Godspeed You! Black Emperor exist in opposition to the glory of the individual, which is arguably the entire point of superhero cinema in general. This group of musicians is collectivism at work. And yet their new album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! hits me in much the same way that Zack Snyder’s Justice League did. It hits me as spectacle.

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/g-d-s-pee-at-state-s-end">G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

If you’re new to the Godspeed experience, then please be advised that there’s no ideal point of entry. You can just jump in anywhere. Godspeed’s sound has not changed in the 27 years of this band’s intermittent existence. Godspeed’s pieces of music are long — often around 20 minutes — and they are expansive. They start out with fuzz and crackle and drone, and they well up into epic vistas of wordless rock grandeur. The sounds are mostly analog — guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, violin — and they blur into hurricanes of pure feeling. This is what the group does on G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! This is what they have always done.