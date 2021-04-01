Saweetie Addresses Leaked Video Of Elevator Fight With Quavo

News April 1, 2021 5:13 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this week, leaked footage showed rapper couple Saweetie and Quavo having a physical altercation in a North Hollywood elevator over a box that contained a video game console. The couple broke up last month, which Saweetie publicly confirmed while accusing Quavo of cheating.

Saweetie addressed the viral elevator video today in a statement to TMZ: “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.” Law enforcement told TMZ that they hope to meet with both Saweetie and Quavo individually to discuss the before and after of the incident.

Regarding the breakup, Saweetie wrote on Twitter last month, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” In his own series of tweets, Quavo responded, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

