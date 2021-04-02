Andrew Yang Got MC Jin To Record A Theme Song For His NYC Mayoral Campaign

News April 2, 2021 10:31 AM By Peter Helman

News April 2, 2021 10:31 AM By Peter Helman

Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City. Yang’s campaign and social media presence have already given us widely clowned-on moments like his bodega run. And the clowning isn’t likely to stop with the release of a new “Yang For NY” theme song video, in which MC Jin raps about representing the Yang Gang while Yang rubs elbows with various New Yorkers throughout the city. Prior to the track’s release, Jin went on Andrew Yang’s Yang Speaks podcast to talk about being the first Asian American rapper signed to a major label in the US. Watch and listen to “Yang For NY” below.

