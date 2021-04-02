Shamir – “Lose To Win”

Amongst the Bandcamp Friday madness is Shamir’s new song “Lose To Win,” an eccentric, reverb-soaked pop ballad that’s grittier than most of the rest of his material. It follows his self-titled record that arrived last year, as well as his cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “DsharpG” from just last month.

Shamir’s vocals shine through the lo-fi energy on this track with a pristine nature while he sings vivid lyrics that sound like pep talks: “Life is nothing but ups and downs/ Trying not to lose our ground/ Sometimes no one has a hand to lend/ We all have to lose to win.”

Listen to “Lose To Win” below.