Stream Lilac Queen’s New Heavy Shoegaze EP things are different now

New Music April 2, 2021 2:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Massachusetts-based shoegaze crew Lilac Queen have released a new EP, things are different now. The band came together in 2019 with members of Bystander and A Tiny Spider, and last year they signed to No Sleep Records.

Vocalist Lily St. Germain told Brooklyn Vegan that she wrote the song “fences” while visiting her mom in Arizona a year ago, and “piles” was written by bandmate Dug during the pandemic. “fences” is more emotional shoegaze reminiscent of Drop Nineteens, or, more recently, Slow Crush. St. Germain’s vocals are crisp and vibrant singing resentful words: “You’ll forget this in the morning, that’s what you said/ Just get out of my head.” On the other hand, “piles” brings out Lilac Queen’s heavier side, similar to Nothing or Modern Color, and it features some worthwhile harmonies and growls.

Stream things are different now below.

