Last year, the Irish quintet Silverbacks released their great debut Fad, prompting us to name them a Band To Watch and one of the best new bands of 2020. Today, they’re back with some surprise new music: An EP called She Cut Her Hair.

The EP’s title track was recorded a couple years ago but wasn’t released until now. The rest of the EP features demos of also unreleased tracks, several with charming titles like “80s Sci Fi” and “Fiction Fantastically Told.” The EP will be up on Bandcamp for a limited time only, and all proceeds will go to the Irish Cancer Society.

Pretty much everything Silverbacks release is easily lovable, so She Cut Her Hair is a nice surprise while they work on whatever’s coming next. Check it out below.