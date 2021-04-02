42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch – “4 Da Gang”

To varying extents, 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch had huge breakout years in 2020. 42 Dugg, from Detroit, scored one of the biggest rap hits of the summer with his Lil Baby collab “We Paid,” which landed him on our Best New Bands list and ended up on our year-end songs list too. Roddy Ricch, from Compton, spent months at #1 with “The Box,” returned to #1 with the DaBaby team-up “Rockstar,” nabbed Grammy nominations and even performed at the ceremony. Now the pair of newly minted stars have joined forces for a new song that sounds like another hit.

“4 Da Gang,” the new Dugg/Ricch song, samples German hard rockers the Scorpions’ 1982 hit “No One Like You.” The flip from producer TayTayMadeIt lends itself to the kind of high-energy hip-hop sing-song both of these guys specialize in. 42 Dugg’s rascally high-pitched tone and Roddy Ricch’s deeper, more substantial vocals complement each other well. People, the song is good. Spring is here. The vaccines work. It’s time to party. Listen below.

And here’s the Scorpions song for reference: