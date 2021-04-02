Mount Eerie, Thou, & Black Belt Eagle Scout Cover Geneviève Castrée On New Tribute Comp

French Canadian artist Geneviève Castrée, who released some great music under the names Ô Paon and Woelv, died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, just a year after giving birth to her first daughter with husband Phil Elverum. Elverum went on to release powerful Mount Eerie albums like A Crow Looked At Me and Now Only memorializing Castrée and his grief over her loss. And now Castrée is being remembered with Ô, a tribute compilation on which friends, collaborators, and admirers including Elverum, Thou, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Karl Blau, and Nicholas Krgovich pay their respects to Castrée and her music by covering Ô Paon songs. Stream it below.

