Stream Justin Bieber’s Surprise New Freedom. EP
Justin Bieber is drawing out his Justice era. He released his latest album two weeks ago and followed it up last week with a deluxe edition that padded it out with six more tracks. Now, on Easter Sunday, Bieber has shared a surprise EP called Freedom. That’s the Apple Notes app-inspired artwork above.
It features six new Bieber tracks that have guest spots from gospel singer Chandler Moore and Brandon Love. Tori Kelly, BEAM, Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters also have feature credits. Hear it below.