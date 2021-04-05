Right now, there’s a whole lot of great music coming out of the Bay Area hardcore scene, especially in the cities of San Jose and Santa Cruz. Bands like Gulch and Drain are making some of the most vital and purposeful heavy music in the world. Field Of Flames, a metallic hardcore band from San Jose, have been putting out music since 2017, long before that whole scene really exploded, and they’ve just released a total ripper of a new EP.

Field Of Flames share members with bands like Sunami and Extinguish, and they’ve got a handful of releases to their name: A 2017 demo, the 2018 EP Burn Your World, the 2019 single “Intro / State Of Regression.” Over the weekend, they came out with the hard-slashing four-song EP Remnants Of A Collapsed Existence. Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro and Extinguish’s Ian Bouchard show up with some additional vocals, so this is a whole-scene effort.

The songs on the new EP are fervid, intense version of ’90s straight-edge hardcore. Field Of Flames don’t have the chaos of Gulch or the fun of Drain or the ridiculous aggression of Sunami, but these riffs bang hard. Field Of Flames’ whole style is sincere and deeply satisfying tried-and-true mosh music, and it hits me on a physical level. Check it out below.

<a href="https://fieldofflames.bandcamp.com/album/remnants-of-a-collapsed-existence">Remnants of a Collapsed Existence by Field of Flames</a>

Remnants Of A Shattered Existence is out now on Words Of Fire.