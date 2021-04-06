Armlock – “Power Of A Waterfall”

New Music April 6, 2021 2:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Armlock – “Power Of A Waterfall”

New Music April 6, 2021 2:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Simon Lam of Kllo and Nearly Ontario has paired up with Hamish Mitchell for a new project called Armlock, which has a lo-fi emo sound akin to Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Their first single, “Power Of A Waterfall,” from their forthcoming album Trust, captures this similarity; Lam’s vocals are as bleak and cynical as Adam McIlwee’s.

The duo says the song is about “the general narrative of your adulthood that’s drilled in from a young age, and the relentless boredom that comes from fulfilling that prophecy … how mundane things cascade you into a kind of madness.” The track echoes with that monotony, the dreary pace hyperbolizing the cyclical nature of life. The lyrics consist mostly of vague mantras: “Personal truth/ Personal truth/ Personal truth/ Power of a waterfall.”

Watch the video for “Power Of A Waterfall” below.

Trust is out 6/2 via Solitaire Recordings.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    1 day ago

    Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Godspeed You! Black Emperor G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest