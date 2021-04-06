Armlock – “Power Of A Waterfall”

Simon Lam of Kllo and Nearly Ontario has paired up with Hamish Mitchell for a new project called Armlock, which has a lo-fi emo sound akin to Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Their first single, “Power Of A Waterfall,” from their forthcoming album Trust, captures this similarity; Lam’s vocals are as bleak and cynical as Adam McIlwee’s.

The duo says the song is about “the general narrative of your adulthood that’s drilled in from a young age, and the relentless boredom that comes from fulfilling that prophecy … how mundane things cascade you into a kind of madness.” The track echoes with that monotony, the dreary pace hyperbolizing the cyclical nature of life. The lyrics consist mostly of vague mantras: “Personal truth/ Personal truth/ Personal truth/ Power of a waterfall.”

Watch the video for “Power Of A Waterfall” below.

Trust is out 6/2 via Solitaire Recordings.