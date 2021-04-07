LSDXOXO – “Sick Bitch”

LSDXOXO is a DJ born in Philadelphia and now based in Berlin. He first came up through the GHE20GOTH1K party scene in New York and has put out a bunch of remixes and mixtapes for the better part of the past decade, including last year’s Waiting 2 Exhale. He’s recently signed with XL Recordings, who are releasing his new EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect next month.

Today, we’re getting lead single “Sick Bitch,” a sweaty club track that’s pulsing and gloriously horny and sounds a little bit like Robyn when she decides to get nasty. “I wanted to make a Dance Mania pop anthem with vocals that had the playfulness and vulgarity of Chicago ghetto house,” LDSXOXO explained in a statement. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Devil”

02 “Baby”

03 “Sick Bitch”

04 “Mutant Exotic”

The Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP is out 5/14 via XL.