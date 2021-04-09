Schnapf, who co-produced Elliott Smith’s Either/Or, XO, Figure 8, and From A Basement On The Hill, was friends with the late songwriter. During the making of Isolation Drills, Smith was touring on Figure 8, and when he played New York City (where GBV was recording), Schnapf invited him to contribute to Isolation Drills. The Soldier String Quartet is also featured. But Pollard’s vocals are what make the album; he has rarely sounded better, matching a warm, melancholic timbre with some of his most outstanding lyrics. You might have missed this passage from “Glad Girls” while excitedly pumping your fist: “With the sinking of the sun/ I’ve come to greet you/ Clean your hands and go to sleep/ Confess the dreams/ Of good and bad men all around/ Some are lost/ And some have found/ The light that passes through me.”

Of all the iconic records Schnapf has produced, Isolation Drills is one of his favorites. For all its gloom, it’s also the sound of a band in top form, having one hell of a time. (Schnapf notes that by the end of the sessions he could drink three six-packs in one sitting.) But while the big-studio sound worked well for favorites like “Glad Girls” and “Chasing Heather Crazy,” GBV’s lo-fi approach perhaps works better for ancillary songs. Wherein Bee Thousand‘s “A Big Fan Of The Pigpen” or Alien Lanes‘ “The Ugly Vision” seamlessly stitch these records together, Isolation Drills‘ second-tier songs — tracks like “Want One?” or “Pivotal Film” — seem to interrupt the album’s flow. Every time Isolation Drills gains momentum, a minor song pulls the record off course. To the diehard GBV fan, this matters little, but it can cause the new listener to lose interest — and considering the band’s continued failure to break through to a wider audience, it almost certainly did.

***

Recorded at Loho Studios in the Lower East Side, and mixed at Greene Street in Soho — one mile from the World Trade Center — Isolation Drills was released in April of 2001, five months before 9/11. The album’s cover, featuring airplanes branded with GBV iconography, was intended to pay homage to Blue Oyster Cult’s Secret Treaties. Less than half a year later, it also eerily evoked the World Trade Center attacks.

Along with Do The Collapse, Isolation Drills is one of the few GBV album covers Pollard didn’t design himself. Like so much about the record, the cover pulled GBV away from their DIY ethos and endeavored to make the band a household name. It never happened. As of 2021, Isolation Drills has sold even fewer copies than Do The Collapse.

After Isolation Drills, GBV left TVT Records and the major-label world. Pollard returned to Matador, then released three of GBV’s best records: Universal Truths And Cycles, Earthquake Glue, and Half Smiles Of The Decomposed. By 2004, Pollard grew tired of GBV, and on New Year’s Eve of that year, buried the band under a 63-song setlist at Chicago’s Metro. In 2012, Pollard revived GBV and continues to record at an incredible pace; in 2020, during a global pandemic, the 63-year-old songwriter released three GBV LPs in one year.

While Isolation Drills never broke the band into the mainstream, Bob Pollard is, after all, an artist that made his name recording polarizing songs — there’s a line some listeners simply won’t cross. In 2001, Guided By Voices tried to drag new ears to the other side, and while it didn’t work, the band created a beautiful record in the process.