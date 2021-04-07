Small Black – “Kyoto” (Phoebe Bridgers Cover)

If you have ever wondered what a chillwave cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” would sound like, today is your lucky day!

At the end of this week, Small Black — pioneers of the hazily nostalgic subgenre also known as glo-fi — will release Cheap Dreams, their first album in six years. They’re promoting it today with a new live SiriusXMU Session, for which they’ve performed one of Bridgers’ only upbeat Punisher tracks. Small Black have successfully transformed the song into bleary synth-pop in keeping with their usual vibes. At the risk of nudging them toward Phoebe Bridgers cover band status, it makes me wonder what they could do with one of her more dirge-like ballads.

Listen below.

Cheap Dreams is out 4/9 on 100% Electronica.