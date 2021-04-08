The Armed’s New Workout Plan

Everyone in the Armed can destroy now, but Clark was the only one that went shirtless in the “All Futures” video.

ADAM VALLELY: [laughs]

CLARK HUGE: That was Adam’s idea, that’s why he’s laughing so hard. That was a cool aspect of it, then in the one we had the tattoos covered [“Average Death”], that was gnarly for me because I haven’t seen my body without tattoos in fucking years. I might have to do that for a show.

VALLELY: Clark, have you seen that people think you might be two different people? I love that. There’s a big weight disparity and the tattoos, they’re just like… “No that’s another guy!” And it’s awesome, that’s the whole plan, so this is great.

The first comment in the Stereogum article about “Average Death” actually questions whether it’s a different guy or Clark in “show shape.”

HUGE: It’s just makeup. It took hours to do because I have a lot [of tattoos]. They did a really great job.

VALLELY: You can see it rub off in certain parts of the video. It was really gnarly in there, really sticky and gross and you’re trying to keep a pump on.

HUGE: Well I was naked the whole fucking time. I was naked in that Speedo.

VALLELY: With one ball out for 20 minutes.

HUGE: That’s how I met the makeup artist. Like, “Your friend came to hang out.” I’m like, what? “Your friend came to hang out.” Who came to hang out? “Like, your balls are out, dude.” Shit, my bad… well, it was nice meeting you! I guess that’s the icebreaker.

When everything began to shut down in March last year, people either veered towards wanting to get into the sickest shape possible or, in the alternative, completely let themselves go. How did you manage to keep motivated?

VALLELY: Obviously for Clark, it’s been ongoing for the past decade. But for the rest of us, I was the guinea pig for the first three weeks, and then Johnni Randall got on it and Cara [Drolshagen] got on it right away. We had this album done and we were gonna be on tour with it in the summer. This was like February [2020], and we were gonna go on these 12-16 week plans to get nice and tight for tour, you know? The idea was to get cut so we looked kinda like… fucking rad, I wanted to look like Iggy Pop or something. And then four weeks into that, the whole world basically exploded and then, as a result, we just kept going. Because we were too far in, why change now? We looked at it as an opportunity to go that much bigger and really change things. So we decided to keep going.

Was there anyone in the band that needed more convincing to go along with the plan?

HUGE: Me, because during COVID, I was over it. I’ve been doing this for so long, for the first month when they closed gyms down, I thought, “I don’t know how I’m gonna do this, guys.” I was so used to going to a gym every day. But a homey of mine built a gym in his garage and I lucked out. I was the one who was like, sloppy the first couple of months for it.

VALLELY: We were getting very MacGyver-esque about trying to put together our capabilities. I built a garage gym, so did Randall. It was so hard because there was such a run on this stuff. Coincidentally, this is where my starting first came in handy, because I already bought a shitload of dumbbells. The other guys had to pay like two or three times the amount of money for it.

I spent way too much time trying to scour eBay and Amazon for workout equipment. Everything was either ridiculously expensive or backordered for the next year. I ended up getting those resistance bands.

HUGE: Whoever made those made a killing during this time.

I gave up on them in like a month. They only provide so much weight resistance, they smell weird, and they’re surprisingly hard to store.

HUGE: They’re so annoying. It’s either that or pushups or pullups. I got a pullup bar instantly — just a doorway one, nothing special, and I would literally try to do as many as I could while watching a movie or something.

VALLELY: I probably did the most damage and caused the most internal strife with my family. I bought a Smith machine, I bought a lat pulldown, I bought a leg extension/leg curl [machine], a hex bar for deadlifts, I got about 400 pounds of plates, and then I got like up to 60s with dumbbells.

HUGE: He’s got a whole gym now.

VALLELY: It was under Clark’s [workout plan]. If this is enough to do just about everything, this is what I’m gonna get. You become sorta addicted, and for me it was seeing the constant gains in terms of what I was able to put up, so I didn’t want to slow that down. That’s why I went that far — because there was such a run on gear and you had to piecemeal it together. If I could buy it all at once, I would’ve said, “This is really dumb and too much to spend.” But because it was a new thing every three weeks, it was, “Yeah, just a couple more.”

So how much did you end up spending on workout equipment?

VALLELY: Eight grand. More than I’ve ever spent on music gear.

I’ve realized how lucky I am to live in a place like San Diego where the weather is always amenable to outdoor physical activity and the gyms have been able to maintain outdoor workout spaces even while we’re in the purple tier. How difficult was it to keep things going in Detroit?

VALLELY: It was brutal in Detroit, it’s literally zero degrees and unheated and gross in this garage. I’m happy it’s getting warmer now. But this drumset behind me, it’s a $2,000 drum set, it’s the most expensive thing I own music-wise. And I spent way more on workout equipment, so that shows you what ULTRAPOP is all about.

Is the album similar to the music you guys actually work out to?

HUGE: I’m anywhere, honestly. I like anything that induces goosebumps. It could be a breakdown from a heavy song, a lyric from a rap song. For a top set, though… nothing beats a nice, heavy breakdown. I’m not focused on feeling it on some sets, “Let’s just get this weight up,” putting 400 [pounds] on your back for a squat, I’m not waiting for a cute lyric that gets me going. I want to hear some crazy breakdown.

Who’s got the best breakdowns?

VALLELY: The Armed.

HUGE: I love the Untitled album because I wasn’t on it. It was new to me!

VALLELY: I found my power by listening to the song from the Rogue One soundtrack where Darth Vader appears at the end, and literally that’s what I was using for my top bench set. When Darth Vader comes out of nowhere and kills all those people, I was like, “Hell yeah, this gets me going.” And literally Rammstein, just objectively gym music. That’s what you need.

Adam, what were your eating patterns like before you got involved with Clark and Dominic?

VALLELY: Before I started this, I had one specific habit. I ate six chocolate chip cookies with a giant glass of milk before bed and, I’m not joking, I did this literally for the last 20 years of my life, since I was a child. It’s on our tour rider, it’s the first thing I do in any city: I look up the best chocolate chip cookies and I eat six of them. So at home, my cheat cookie was chunky Chips Ahoy! and I would arrange them in two rows of three, dunk them in the milk, I had a whole routine with it. Beyond that, I ate a lot — I’m a smaller, skinnier guy and I just eat a giant lunch. No breakfast, an enormous dinner and then six cookies before bed. I did work out quite a lot, but I did P90X and Insanity and all those things and I’ve had the exact same skinny-fat, boyish body from 17 to 32. No change, no matter what I was doing.

After talking to Clark quite a few times about the coach that we both use, it was just one last thing to try. It became… “I’m gonna do this thing, and if it works, great.” If not, it wasn’t particularly expensive. I tried it and the results were immediate. Within eight weeks I looked very, very different. For the first time ever. At the beginning, it’s an adjustment to eating that many times a day, five times a day. And also, an adjustment when you’re eating super clean is the volume difference. Anyone can crush 5,000 calories in a day, that’s not very hard. If you’re eating cookies and milk and a bunch of Lebanese food, that’s one thing. But when you’re just eating potatoes in an air fryer with no oil and chicken or steaks, you realize that the volume is a lot more. So that was a massive adjustment. But within four weeks, you’re used to it and [Dominic] starts cutting you down and then you’re like, “Fuck, I’m starving.” But I haven’t been starving in several months. I am in a ridiculous surplus. Now I don’t think I can live without it. I have colitis and I had one flare up in an entire year. And it’s when I broke diet for Thanksgiving. I don’t know what about it works, but I feel much, much better on this plan, so I’m all in now.

Explain what it means to be “in a surplus” to the weightlifting layperson.

VALLELY: What I didn’t understand, and this is all rudimentary and boring to Clark…

HUGE: No, I love this shit.

VALLELY: What I’ve learned is that wellness and fitness is such a disgusting community.

HUGE: [laughs]

VALLELY: There’s so many bad things going on, what they try to tell the majority of people is that… I thought I was gonna look like this skinny-fat dude, then I was gonna work out and get more and more jacked and more cut and have more abs and that happens forever in a straight line. Between muscle confusion and these industry nonsense terms, you just get more and more jacked, and more and more veiny. But I cut down real quick, and then I found out that if you want to develop muscle, you’re going to need to be in a surplus so your muscle has something to build with. You move from being in a 500 or so calorie deficit and feeling all sleek and lean to now, your metabolism and hormones get absolutely stoked. Now I’m 4,500 calories a day and still going. That surplus, in addition to watching my abs go away and slowly crying about that, makes my arms 1/4 of an inch bigger the next time I cut down in time for tour.

I’m also trying to calculate the monetary layout for all of that steak and protein powder, do you guys order in bulk from Costco or Sam’s Club?

VALLELY: This is how I justify it – in addition to eating six cookies, I also ate lunch out, with zero exaggeration, every single day of my life. That was my lifestyle, it’s a thing I did in the middle of the day. My justification is that if you cut out $20 a day from that, all of a sudden it evens out real quick. That’s another thing I learned about how bad the wellness community is, there’s this idea that you need the $14 juice in order to be healthy, and that’s not right at all. I understand that I’m privileged to be able to eat the way that I do, I’m fully acknowledging that. That said, you don’t have to get whole foods from the store Whole Foods, I go to Costco or Kroger and I love my food now.