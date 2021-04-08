Museum Of Love – “Cluttered World”

Back in 2013, LCD Soundsystem drummer Pat Mahoney got together with producer and Run-Roc Records label head Dennis McNany to form a new duo called Museum Of Love, and they released their self-titled debut album on DFA a year later. This summer, Museum Of Love are coming back with their sophomore album Life Of Mammals. James Murphy, Mahoney’s bandleader in LCD Soundsystem, mixed the entire album, so you already know that it’s going to sound great.

Mahoney and McNany are both visual artists, and they met and bonded through that world. The duo recorded Life Of Mammals in bits and pieces, over a long time, when Mahoney wasn’t doing stuff with LCD Soundsystem. In writing the music, they used Oblique Strategies, the card-based method that Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt developed in 1975. In a press release, McNany says, “It’s an interesting way to build a song by breaking down an idea, if that makes sense. It’s more exciting than building up from a melody line… We reserve the right to be very pretentious. We find some of these lines very funny, and then to deliver them with this total commitment and very dramatically and seriously is even funnier.”

Mahoney describes the album as “a weird rock LP,” and first single “Cluttered World” certainly bears that out. It’s an art-rock bugout with a huge, stomping glam-shuffle beat underneath discordant piano runs and deadpan vocals. Check it out below, along with the strange and artful video from directors Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe.

Life Of Mammals is out 7/9 on Skint Records.