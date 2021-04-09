Ade – “Another Weekend”

New Music April 9, 2021 12:15 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ade – “Another Weekend”

New Music April 9, 2021 12:15 PM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s brave to title a song “Another Weekend” after Ariel Pink, but Ade is confident in this new track. There’s no indie in this, though — it’s all very much under the influence of the club, built for a dancefloor where no dreary sad kids can be found. The lyrics are as nonsensical as a DIY song: “Small and crawlin’ on the floor/ Oh, Canada / Oh, Justin Bieber.” Think Porches, but make it enthusiastic. It’s catchy enough to stick after the first listen.

The beat for “Another Weekend” was built from an old Mother Goose nursery rhymes record. In a press release, Ade writes, “It’s something of an outlier on the album, but it was such a flow-y unfiltered account of my life at the time that I felt I had to include it. Plus I get a kick out of the idea of a four-on-the-floor club track about being tired of going out.”

This new song follows the release of “Havin’ Fun With Pharaoh,” which was a bit more dynamic and even had some weird Blink-182 self-titled energy. Both tracks are from Ade’s forthcoming debut record, Midnight Pizza. Listen to them below.

Midnight Pizza is out 4/23 via Trickwork.

Danielle Chelosky Author

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    9 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest