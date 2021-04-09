Ade – “Another Weekend”

It’s brave to title a song “Another Weekend” after Ariel Pink, but Ade is confident in this new track. There’s no indie in this, though — it’s all very much under the influence of the club, built for a dancefloor where no dreary sad kids can be found. The lyrics are as nonsensical as a DIY song: “Small and crawlin’ on the floor/ Oh, Canada / Oh, Justin Bieber.” Think Porches, but make it enthusiastic. It’s catchy enough to stick after the first listen.

The beat for “Another Weekend” was built from an old Mother Goose nursery rhymes record. In a press release, Ade writes, “It’s something of an outlier on the album, but it was such a flow-y unfiltered account of my life at the time that I felt I had to include it. Plus I get a kick out of the idea of a four-on-the-floor club track about being tired of going out.”

This new song follows the release of “Havin’ Fun With Pharaoh,” which was a bit more dynamic and even had some weird Blink-182 self-titled energy. Both tracks are from Ade’s forthcoming debut record, Midnight Pizza. Listen to them below.

Midnight Pizza is out 4/23 via Trickwork.