An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

As I’ve been saying for several years, Stereogum’s new commenting platform is “a few weeks away.” Although we redesigned last fall, this website was still Frankensteined together from various janky ancient plugins; so it’s been a big project since then to update our code, especially with regard to user accounts and cache.

Today we migrated to a new identity management system that will allow us to roll out more advanced community tools soon. You won’t notice any commenting functionality changes yet, but there is a new log in/out experience and flow for changing passwords.

Next time you successfully log in, you’ll be all set in the new system. A few notes:

If you had special characters in your username and the site does not recognize your account, try replacing them with hyphens.



If your account is still not found, try using the Sign In With Google option, even if your email address is not a gmail.



Don’t worry about avatars or display names yet. You will be able to change them later when we release the new commenting system.

If you don’t have a Stereogum account, now is a good time to create one as we have some exciting stuff in the pipeline. Also if the site didn’t make you sign in today, you should log out and log back in now so you’re in the updated database. If you have any technical problems, email us or comment below.