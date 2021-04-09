Tony Allen – “Stumbling Down” (Feat. Sampa The Great)

Legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen passed away last year at the age of 79. And at the end of the month, on the one year anniversary of his death, we’re getting There Is No End, a posthumous album that Allen had been working on right up until the end. The LP features guest rappers and vocalists like Danny Brown, Jeremiah Jae, and Skepta, who appeared on the Damon Albarn-produced lead single “Cosmosis.” And today, we’re hearing a second single.

“Stumbling Down” features Zambian Australian rapper Sampa The Great, who released her debut album The Return in 2019. “Uncle Tony was involved in changing the way African Music was heard and felt, and he has constantly inspired me to learn and to expand my music,” Sampa says in a statement. Listen to “Stumbling Down” below.

There Is No End is out 4/30 via Decca France.