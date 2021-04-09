Tony Allen – “Stumbling Down” (Feat. Sampa The Great)

New Music April 9, 2021 11:43 AM By Peter Helman

Tony Allen – “Stumbling Down” (Feat. Sampa The Great)

New Music April 9, 2021 11:43 AM By Peter Helman

Legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen passed away last year at the age of 79. And at the end of the month, on the one year anniversary of his death, we’re getting There Is No End, a posthumous album that Allen had been working on right up until the end. The LP features guest rappers and vocalists like Danny Brown, Jeremiah Jae, and Skepta, who appeared on the Damon Albarn-produced lead single “Cosmosis.” And today, we’re hearing a second single.

“Stumbling Down” features Zambian Australian rapper Sampa The Great, who released her debut album The Return in 2019. “Uncle Tony was involved in changing the way African Music was heard and felt, and he has constantly inspired me to learn and to expand my music,” Sampa says in a statement. Listen to “Stumbling Down” below.

There Is No End is out 4/30 via Decca France.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    9 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest