Stream The Shoegazy Debut EP From Shine, Featuring Members Of Regional Justice Center and Seattle’s New Gods

New Music April 10, 2021 10:39 AM By Peter Helman

As acts like Nothing and Hundredth have already proved, hardcore musicians make good shoegaze bands. And now there’s another one on the scene, Shine, which features members of Regional Justice Center and Seattle’s New Gods. Shine list ’90s touchstones like Ride, My Bloody Valentine, and Primal Scream among their influences, and their debut EP Stare Into The Sun, out yesterday, proves that they really can hang with the big dogs. Stream it below.

