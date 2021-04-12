Desperate Journalist – “Fault”

In the mid-2010s, we posted a series of singles from the London rock band Desperate Journalist. “Control,” “Hollow,” and “Resolution” each found the group developing an aesthetic indebted to ’80s indie rock of Europe and the British Isles. They’ve often reminded me of a sleek modern update on the Smiths, pairing that emotive guitar-pop sound with an alt-rock explosiveness resembling Savages or the Joy Formidable. The band has continued steadily releasing music over the years, including a cover of Pulp’s “The Fear” last year. And now they’re ready to roll out a new album called Maximum Sorrow!

The album — their first since 2019’s In Search Of The Miraculous — is dropping in July. Despite my constant Smiths comparisons, if lead single “Fault” reminds me of anything, it’s early U2 — think War era, when they were already slinging anthems but were still very much a post-punk band. There’s more than a little Souxsie-style goth in there too. “If it’s no one’s fault, then it’s everyone’s fault!” is Jo Bevan’s mantra, backed by a heavy bass-driven groove. Her wailing conclusion: “Then maybe it’s your fault!”

Director Nick JS Thompson has given “Fault” a video that comes with a flash warning. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Formaldehyde”

02 “Fault”

03 “Personality Girlfriend”

04 “Armageddon”

05 “Fine In The Family”

06 “Utopia”

07 “Everything You Wanted”

08 “Poison Pen”

09 “The Victim”

10 “What You’re Scared Of”

11 “Was It Worth It”

Maximum Sorrow! is out 7/2 on Fierce Panda. Pre-order it here.