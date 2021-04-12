Desperate Journalist – “Fault”

New Music April 12, 2021 3:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Desperate Journalist – “Fault”

New Music April 12, 2021 3:26 PM By Chris DeVille

In the mid-2010s, we posted a series of singles from the London rock band Desperate Journalist. “Control,” “Hollow,” and “Resolution” each found the group developing an aesthetic indebted to ’80s indie rock of Europe and the British Isles. They’ve often reminded me of a sleek modern update on the Smiths, pairing that emotive guitar-pop sound with an alt-rock explosiveness resembling Savages or the Joy Formidable. The band has continued steadily releasing music over the years, including a cover of Pulp’s “The Fear” last year. And now they’re ready to roll out a new album called Maximum Sorrow!

The album — their first since 2019’s In Search Of The Miraculous — is dropping in July. Despite my constant Smiths comparisons, if lead single “Fault” reminds me of anything, it’s early U2 — think War era, when they were already slinging anthems but were still very much a post-punk band. There’s more than a little Souxsie-style goth in there too. “If it’s no one’s fault, then it’s everyone’s fault!” is Jo Bevan’s mantra, backed by a heavy bass-driven groove. Her wailing conclusion: “Then maybe it’s your fault!”

Director Nick JS Thompson has given “Fault” a video that comes with a flash warning. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Formaldehyde”
02 “Fault”
03 “Personality Girlfriend”
04 “Armageddon”
05 “Fine In The Family”
06 “Utopia”
07 “Everything You Wanted”
08 “Poison Pen”
09 “The Victim”
10 “What You’re Scared Of”
11 “Was It Worth It”

Maximum Sorrow! is out 7/2 on Fierce Panda. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    16 hours ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    15 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest