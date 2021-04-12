Sufjan Stevens – “Lamentation II”

Sufjan Stevens – “Lamentation II”

Last week, Sufjan Stevens announced the release of a new five-volume album called Convocations. Stevens’ biological father died last year, two days after he released his album The Ascension, and Convocations represents Stevens’ attempt to deal with his loss through music. The five volumes of Convocations represent five stages of mourning, and Stevens is releasing all of them one at a time, a week apart. On Friday, Stevens shared Meditations, the first volume of Convocations. Today, he’s followed it with a track from Lamentations, the second volume.

Convocations is an instrumental album, and it draws on the traditions of ambient music and modern classical. Where Meditations was a soft, thrumming emotional piece, Lamentations may turn out to be something more challenging, at least if Stevens’ new track “Lamentation II” is any indication.

“Lamentation II” is a bit more discordant than anything on Meditations, and it’s got clanging drones and oscillating bleeps that feel a bit like bad thoughts scrambling around in your brain. But parts of the short track are also quite pretty. Check it out below.

The full version of Convocations is out 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-order it here.

