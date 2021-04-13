Jodi – “Go Slowly”

Jodi – “Go Slowly”

Nick Levine, a founding and now former member of Pinegrove, has a solo project called Jodi. Back in 2017, they released Karaoke, a six-track collection that demonstrated their knack for immersive and emotionally tender songs. Today, Levine is announcing the debut Jodi full-length, Blue Heron, which was recorded at the Lomelda home base of Lazybones Audio in Silsbee, TX and co-produced by Tommy Read.

Lead single “Go Slowly” is a sighing folk heave in which Levine asks open-ended questions as a way to bide time. “So, can we go slowly?/ I got lost along the way/ What was I supposed to say?” they sing. “Can we go slowly? Doubled over and unglued/ What was I supposed to do?” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Power”
02 “Go Slowly”
03 “Get Back”
04 “Hawks”
05 “Slug Night”
06 “Buddy”
07 “Softy”
08 “Water”
09 “River Rocks”
10 “Blue Heron”

Blue Heron is out 7/16 via Sooper Records.

