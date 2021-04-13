Cowboy Boy – “Pet”

Cowboy Boy are a duo who write bright, sticky, vaguely deadpan DIY power-pop jams. (As far as I can tell, they have no relationship to Cowboy Troy, the mid-’00s novelty country-rapper and Big & Rich collaborator, though a Cowboy Boy/Cowboy Troy crossover might be fun.) Cowboy Boy formed in Boston, and they released their Princess EP in 2017, but they’ve barely done anything else since then. Olivia Maria, one half of the band, moved to Los Angeles, while Mike Nevin, the other half, remained in Boston. But the two bandmates kept working together over FaceTime, and now they’ve got a new record coming out this summer.

Cowboy Boy’s forthcoming Good Girl is a double EP and not an album because it actually features every song from Princess, that 2017 debut EP. It also features six newer songs, including the buzzing pop-punk stomper “Pet.” It’s a song all about insecurity, but Cowboy Boy bash it out with total confidence. Check it out below.

<a href="https://cowboyboyband.bandcamp.com/album/good-girl">GOOD GIRL by COWBOY BOY</a>

Good Girl is out 6/11 on Get Better Records.