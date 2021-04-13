Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl – “Eazy Sleazy”

New Music April 13, 2021 11:42 AM By Peter Helman

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up on the new single “Eazy Sleazy.” Written by the legendary Rolling Stones frontman in lockdown, the song addresses the bizarre realities of our time with sardonic lyrics like “That’s a pretty mask/ But never take a chance/ TikTok stupid dance/ Took a samba class/ I landed on my ass/ Trying to write a tune, you better hook me up to Zoom” and “Shooting the vaccine/ Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/ It’s mind control/ The Earth is flat and cold.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him,” Jagger says in a statement. “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me,” Grohl adds. “It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!” Listen to “Eazy Sleazy” below.

