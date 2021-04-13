Watch John Lennon & Yoko Ono Demo “Give Peace A Chance” In Previously Unreleased Footage

In 1969, John Lennon released his classic solo debut, Plastic Ono Band. As a slightly belated 50th anniversary celebration, the album is getting a big reissue package — new stereo mixes (dubbed the “ultimate” mixes), alternate takes, and a big box set that comes with a hardcover book full of photos plus a “WAR IS OVER!” poster, if you want that. While it’s kind of crazy to think that there is still somehow new/unseen/unreleased material from the world of the Beatles to be let loose into the world all these decades later, the Plastic Ono Band reissue also offers a bit of that.

Today, we get to see a startlingly hi-def video of Lennon and Yoko Ono running through an early iteration of “Give Peace A Chance.” On May 31st, 1969, Lennon and Ono recorded the song as we know it during their famous Bed-In For Peace in Montreal. A week before that, they were holed up at the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel in the Bahamas. That’s where they were for this casual performance, filmed by Lennon’s cameraman Nic Knowland. The video has never been released before, and it features the earliest known recording of “Give Peace A Chance.”

As far as that performance goes, it’s pretty loose and intimate. Lennon’s got the chorus down already, but otherwise he’s strumming away on an acoustic and ad-libbing a jumble of words for the verses. It’s not dissimilar from what he and Ono would perform in Montreal, but that version naturally ironed out a bit of the off-the-cuff vibes Lennon’s got here. Check it out below.

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection is out 4/23 via Capitol/UMe. Pre-order it here.