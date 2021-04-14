Tirzah – “Send Me”

Back in 2018, Tirzah released her magnificent debut full-length, Devotion — truly one of my favorite albums of the last decade — and today the London singer has returned with her first new track since then, “Send Me.”

She once again worked on it with frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey and it taps into the same understated, hypnotic headspace of her debut. A crackling drum beat and watery guitars provides the backdrop for Tirzah’s earthy vocals and pleas to “send me someone.” There’s an explosion of discordant noise at the end that’s just stunning. It comes with a video directed by Leah Walker. Watch and listen below.

“Send Me” is out now via Domino.