DāM-FunK – “Grow”
The Los Angeles musician Damon Garrett Riddick, more commonly known as DāM-FunK, hasn’t put out a proper album under his own name since 2015’s Invite The Light, but he has kept up a steady stream of other projects, including his DJ-Kicks mix, the STFU II EP from 2019, and a couple releases under the moniker Garrett. He has also put out a couple of instrumental collections, including Architecture in 2016 and Architecture II in 2018. Today, he’s announced another one of those — Architecture III will be out on 4/23. You can listen to “Grow” from it below.
Architecture III is out 4/23.