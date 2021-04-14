Chet Hanx Has Now Immortalized The Baffling Concept Of “White Boy Summer” Through Music

New Music April 14, 2021 10:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Perhaps you’re familiar with Chet Hanx, the rapping son of screen icon Tom Hanks. A decade ago, when he was still a college student who used the name “Chet Haze,” Hanx was a big Videogum favorite. A year ago, Hanx was the guy who announced to the world that his parents had coronavirus. Right now, Hanx is mostly known for the three-word phrase “White Boy Summer.” On Instagram a couple of weeks ago, Hanx announced to the world, “I just got this feeling, man, that this summer, it’s about to be a white boy summer.”

That clip instantly went viral for its fascinating levels of cluelessness — for blissfully ignoring the idea that it’s basically been a white boy summer every summer for thousands of years. (Hanx clarified that he’s “not talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR-type white,” which is helpful.) Rather than backtracking, though, Hanx steered right into it, selling “White Boy Summer” merch that looks vaguely white power-ish. Today, Hanx has released a new song about the white boy summer that, he insists, is about to happen.

As a piece of music and as a video, “White Boy Summer” is a fascinating kaleidoscope of cultural appropriation. The song sounds a bit like Bay Area hyphy. In the video, Hanx dances with a series of women, bouncing his head off their asses. He wraps himself in a Jamaican flag and poses next to a lowrider. He also raps in fake patois: “Bad gyal, white don dada/ rude bwoy, it’s a white boy summer.” He notes that “white girls love Madonna”? It’s a lot. Witness it below.

In more serious news, TMZ reports Chet Hanx’s ex is now suing him for $1 million, claiming physical abuse. Hanx’s lawyers deny the charges.

