Jenny Lewis & Serengeti – “GLTR”

Lately, Jenny Lewis has been teaming up with Chicago indie rapper (and occasional Sufjan Stevens bandmate) Serengeti on a series of collaborative singles recorded during quarantine. They’ve already given us “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” and “Idiot.” And today, the duo is coming through with a fourth track, “GLTR.”

“How’s your Instagram these days?/ Did you get a lot of action when you had braids?/ Looked good on that beach that time near the maze,” Serengeti sings on the track. “If I die, oh lord/ If I die, leave some glitter on my eye,” goes Lewis’ hook.

In a statement, Serengeti called “GLTR” a “nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.” Listen below.