Still Killer: Deryck Whibley On Sum 41’s “Fat Lip” 20 Years Later

Deryck Whibley knew Sum 41 would be famous. It was always plan A. (Plan B was a career in the NBA). That idea of going to college and getting a “normal” job that his parents tried to sell him on seemed pointless.

A waste of time.

The band was going to make it. That was the only option. His bandmates’ parents gave them all two years to do it. If that didn’t work out, it was back to normal life.

The bet on themselves paid off. Sum 41 launched themselves out of suburban Ontario and into pop punk stardom on the back of their major label debut album, All Killer No Filler, with time still left on their parents’ clock.

Lead single “Fat Lip,” the song that introduced the band to the masses, was released 20 years ago today. It almost didn’t even get recorded for the album. “It was the last song I had written for All Killer,” Whibley says, calling from his home in California. “The whole album was pretty much done. It was never meant to be a single. It wasn’t even supposed to be a song.”

“Fat Lip” was everywhere. No matter what social subset or clique someone felt like they were a part of in 2001, this song was present. It was on MTV, SNL, video game soundtracks, movie soundtracks, mainstream radio. It was just rap enough, just metal enough, and just pop-punk enough to sound familiar but exciting, without any of those genres overstaying their welcome. It was all things at once. It was the genre’s past and its future. It just worked.

At a moment when those genres are once again colliding, the song is arguably as relevant today as it was then. That’s a miraculous feat for an artist: to capture so many different components of one very particular time without that piece turning into some antiquated time capsule or cringe-inducing, irony-laden guilty pleasure fully relegated to emo night playlists. Aging gracefully isn’t easy. Go back and listen to some other popular songs from that year.

It’s also no easy feat to name your first real album All Killer No Filler and actually back it up. It might’ve been a joke at first, but it’s one of the most consistent pop punk albums of the era. “Fat Lip” wasn’t the only star-maker on the album; “In Too Deep,” released as a single in September of that year, is evocative of that period of time just as much as “Fat Lip” is, earning spots on movie and video game soundtracks, too, and relevance beyond just nostalgia 20 years later.

All Killer No Filler was just over a half hour of near unrelenting pop-punk energy. The songs rarely went over three minutes in song length, and each one got to the point quickly, never taking the scenic route to a chorus hook. And what really made Sum 41 stand out amongst its competition and peers is the abundance of guitar solos. There’s no denying that the group owed a lot to the likes of Green Day and Blink-182, but guitar solos were something that neither of those bands ever really touched, at least not on the level that Sum 41 guitarist Dave Baksh did. The closest parallel was fellow metalhead kid Rivers Cuomo finding space for his KISS devotion on geeky songs about unrequited love. This was a pop-punk band that unapologetically shredded between choruses about youthful apathy, challenging authority and failed relationships.

But the world might not have noticed all that if not for the genre sampler that was “Fat Lip.” The finished product as we know it is sort of an amalgamation of ideas, different song pieces that Whibley glued together over time. With so many sounds and textures and directions — rap, rock, a pretty bridge giving way to a bombastic finale — it was a lot for the band to assemble, and it couldn’t be right until it was 100% right.

“The very, very first thing I wrote was the guitar riff,” he says. “And I didn’t necessarily write it for this idea that I had for this sort of punk rock-rap kind of thing. I knew I had this old school rap idea mixed with punk rock sort of stuff, but I wrote this riff just as a riff. And then I ended up writing a chorus, like, months later. And then I had this verse. And none of them were supposed to be together. They were just separate things that I was writing over time. And then one day it kind of clicked, and I thought, ‘Well, these all kind of work. They’re all around the same tempo, they’re all the same key.’ I changed a few things and made it work, now all of a sudden I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got the rap part, I’ve got a riff, and I’ve got a chorus.’ But I don’t have the rest of the song. And then it took a long time before pieces just kind of came together.”