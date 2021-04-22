Return Of The Superwolves

In our spoken conversation, Oldham reflected further on all that personal upheaval, sharing one of those simple yet deep observations that have always dotted his writing: “One thing that I recognized — developmentally, there was this strange crossover where my mother was getting more and more like an infant and my infant was becoming more and more like a person.” It was a harrowing experience, but he forced himself to find the positives in it. “Five or six years ago, she would do something or say something or react to something and I would think, ‘Well, on the bright side, it is kind of cool that I feel like I’m spending time with my mother’s four-year-old self,'” Oldham said. “First it was like her 12-year-old self, and by the end it was her one-month-old self. That is kind of amazing because I got this nurturing training prior to my daughter being born.”

On Superwolves, Oldham channels these experiences into some of his most vulnerable writing to date. Several songs explore the toil of protecting and preparing children, often interwoven with stories about suffering and death and God and reincarnation. There is foreboding; there is romance; there are popsicles. As ever, Oldham tackles each subject with a blend of grim straightforwardness and destabilizing whimsy. His words are sometimes too oblique or obviously character-driven to qualify as autobiography — and in the case of “Good To My Girls,” the story of a stoic provider who toughens themselves against love and hate alike, you could really read it either way. Yet even at his most cryptic — say, the climactic “God Is Waiting” lyric, “God can fuck herself/ And it does, hardcore!” — the emotion animating these songs is searing and unmistakable. “I’ve come to discover that there is a kind of clarity in the lyrics I present to Matt,” Oldham wrote, “maybe a frankness that I avoid were I to be claiming something resembling sole responsibility for a completed song structure.”

Superwolves hangs together remarkably well even as it spans many moods, from its ominously swaggering dirge-rock opener “Make Worry For Me” (think Radiohead’s “A Wolf At The Door” from the wolf’s perspective) to “Resist The Urge,” a gentle bluegrass-tinted ballad in which Oldham promises to remain with his child even after he dies: “I’m in your breath, I’m in your hair/ I haven’t gone away.” Similarly warm and intimate is “My Blue Suit,” a love song only Will Oldham could write, built around the refrain, “You look better in my blue suit than I do.” Yet there are also full-blown rockers like “Hall Of Death,” one of three songs featuring Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar and his band, on which Oldham reels in the face of his mother’s deteriorating memory: “Every so often/ When the tide is low/ My heart starts to soften and cry: ‘You must go/ And give her your tribute’/ Though she don’t even know.”

Oldham strove to present a unified body of work — in this case one centered on familial love, grief, and perseverance. But the album owes much of its quality and cohesion to Sweeney. He has an uncanny ability to unlock new levels of depth and power in Oldham’s lyrics, often with lead guitar lines that practically duet with those trembling, careening vocals. Like Oldham’s meditations, Sweeney’s arrangements can be knotty with ideas yet streamlined for maximum impact. “I will, in my mind, have an idea of where a lyric could go, but I don’t waste any time telling Matt anything about where I think it could go because the fun is seeing where he thinks it should go, not where I think it should go,” Oldham said. Figuring out where it should go is never easy, though. “When you get an email, it’s always like, fuck!” Sweeney said. “It’s always, ‘Wow, this is awesome, fuck!’ That’s the deal pretty much every time. It’s never been like, ‘Oh cool, I know what to do here. It’s always a challenge.”

Beyond all that diligent tinkering, the same camaraderie that initiated the project was also the force that brought Superwolves to fruition. Sweeney became pals with Moctar’s bassist Mikey Coltun, which led to Sweeney and Oldham collaborating with Moctar’s band on a still-unreleased project. Those sessions inspired Oldham to get serious about finishing his new batch of songs with Sweeney. “It was like, when are they coming into the country next?” Oldham said. “When can we play with them again? Let’s have some songs for them.” Sweeney said hearing Oldham’s country croon over Moctar’s spiraling Tuareg guitar was satisfying, in part because it helped him draw new mental connections between disparate traditions. “Celtic stuff sounds African, and I’ve heard African stuff that sounds really Celtic. That’s all country,” he said with a laugh. “I was really excited that it’s also 21st century sounding — Tuareg music, but still music by a dude from Kentucky who grew up listening to country music.”

Speaking of country music, the two covers that round out the new album are oldies steeped in Southern tradition, and both were chosen because they found their way into team Superwolf’s nexus of friendship. Oldham introduced Sweeney to the traditional “I Am A Youth Inclined To Ramble” early on in their relationship; come Superwolves time, he suggested they cover the song they’d bonded over all those years ago. As for the other cover, Oldham and Sweeney’s friend David Ferguson — the Nashville veteran Sweeney teamed with for Red Dead Redemption 2 — put them on to the Gosdin Brothers’ 1968 country single “There Must Be A Someone.” As Sweeney explained it, “There’s this tradition with Ferg blowing our minds with songs,” dropping obscure gems into their group chat once or twice a year without context or warning. This one so captivated Sweeney and Oldham that they felt compelled to include it on the new album with Ferguson on standup bass.

For an album that often plays like mythology, there sure is a lot of history behind Superwolves. The album has been a long time coming, but after five years — or 16, or maybe 23 — it’s finally seeing release next Friday. The bulk of recording was completed just before the pandemic set in. Once COVID-19 sent the world into chaos, Sweeney and Oldham worked separately in Brooklyn and Nashville to finish up the album. It’s been done for a while at this point, but the collaboration continues: Note the Cat Stevens cover Sweeney and Oldham performed remotely last December, or Sweeney’s contribution to Oldham and Callahan’s quarantine version of “OD’d In Denver.”

Also still going strong is the group chat, a more ephemeral document of the community that undergirds those lengthy Discogs pages. “It’s a very diverse group of people who kind of all have a similar sensibility somehow,” Sweeney said. “It changes around.” Oldham said “a lot of male things” come up. “Many times Ferg will throw a thing in there and then there will be icy silence,” Sweeney recalled with a laugh. Recent discussion topics have included Hilaria Baldwin and, the week of our interview, Jimmy Fallon’s failed attempt to mock former Slint bassist Ethan Buckler’s band King Kong on The Tonight Show. “What a fuckin’ dork Jimmy Fallon is,” Sweeney said. “He exposed himself so hard on that one. That was discussed in the group chat.”