ALLBLACK & Kenny Beats – “Ego” (Feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

Explosive Oakland rapper ALLBLACK likes to thank the producers on his tracks by saying “Thank you for fucking with me.” And now he’s announced an album called TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me), which features appearances from people like Vince Staples, G-Eazy, E-40, Sada Baby, and Guapdad 4000. New song “Ego,” out today, features Drakeo The Ruler and reunites ALLBLACK with Kenny Beats, the great rap producer who provided the beats for his 2018 EP 2 Minute Drills. Listen and watch the accompanying music video directed by MikeyRare below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life Of A P” (Feat. Kossisko)

02 “Get Yo Money Sis”

03 “10 Toes” (Feat. E-40 & G-Eazy)

04 “Cobra Kai”

05 “War Stories” (Feat. Mozzy & Peezy)

06 “P’s & Q’s 2”

07 “How I Feel” (Feat. P-Lo & ShooterGang Kony)

08 “Anejo”

09 “Cleat Check” (Feat. Guapdad 4000 & Rexx Life Raj)

10 “Ego” (Feat. Kenny Beats & Drakeo The Ruler)

11 “Save Me”

12 “Do Or Die” (Feat. Sada Baby & Carrie.)

13 “We Straight” (Feat. Vince Staples)

14 “Ride” (Feat. Dom The President)

TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) is out 5/7 via Play Runners/Empire.