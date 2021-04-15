ALLBLACK & Kenny Beats – “Ego” (Feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

New Music April 15, 2021 4:01 PM By Peter Helman

ALLBLACK & Kenny Beats – “Ego” (Feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

New Music April 15, 2021 4:01 PM By Peter Helman

Explosive Oakland rapper ALLBLACK likes to thank the producers on his tracks by saying “Thank you for fucking with me.” And now he’s announced an album called TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me), which features appearances from people like Vince Staples, G-Eazy, E-40, Sada Baby, and Guapdad 4000. New song “Ego,” out today, features Drakeo The Ruler and reunites ALLBLACK with Kenny Beats, the great rap producer who provided the beats for his 2018 EP 2 Minute Drills. Listen and watch the accompanying music video directed by MikeyRare below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Life Of A P” (Feat. Kossisko)
02 “Get Yo Money Sis”
03 “10 Toes” (Feat. E-40 & G-Eazy)
04 “Cobra Kai”
05 “War Stories” (Feat. Mozzy & Peezy)
06 “P’s & Q’s 2”
07 “How I Feel” (Feat. P-Lo & ShooterGang Kony)
08 “Anejo”
09 “Cleat Check” (Feat. Guapdad 4000 & Rexx Life Raj)
10 “Ego” (Feat. Kenny Beats & Drakeo The Ruler)
11 “Save Me”
12 “Do Or Die” (Feat. Sada Baby & Carrie.)
13 “We Straight” (Feat. Vince Staples)
14 “Ride” (Feat. Dom The President)

TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) is out 5/7 via Play Runners/Empire.

Gino Vinatieri

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest