Covey – “1991”

Not many folk artists have over a million followers on TikTok. In fact, Covey might be the only one. The Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter has been making miniature figurines as a part of the unveiling of his next album, Class Of Cardinal Sin, and his little videos have accumulated almost 20 million likes. Anyway, what matters is that his music is actually good, and today he released a new single, “1991.”

Mixing folk and indie rock, he could be compared to AJJ, but his voice is pleasant and clean, too polished to be placed in the category of folk-punk. He’s more in the realm of whatever you consider Field Medic and Told Slant to be. His lyrics are sharp and earnest: “I am in desperate need of therapy but cannot pay the bills/ How do you put a price on mental health?” It’s surprisingly never corny, just incredibly emotional.

Watch the video for “1991” below.

Class Of Cardinal Sin is out 6/18 via Rise Records. Pre-order here.