Pete Davidson Starring In Netflix’s Joey Ramone Biopic

Pete Davidson is starring as the iconic Ramones frontman Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic based on Ramone’s brother Mickey Leigh’s 2009 book I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Family Memoir, The Wrap reports. Davidson and Leigh are both executive producing, and the film, also titled I Slept With Joey Ramone, is being made with the cooperation of Ramone’s estate.

I Slept With Joey Ramone will be directed by Jason Orley, who has previously worked with Davidson on Big Time Adolescence and his Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Netflix standup special, and Davidson and Orley wrote the treatment based on Leigh’s memoir. Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, shared the following statement about the project:

When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept With Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.

Today is the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone’s death.