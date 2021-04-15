Courtney Love, James Iha, Peter Buck, & Many More To Play Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert

Adam Schlesinger: A Music Celebration will air online via Rolling Live Studios on May 5. Performers confirmed for the gig include Courtney Love, James Iha, Peter Buck, Drew Carey, Mickey Dolenz, Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch, Chris Carrabba, Taylor Hanson, Sean Ono Lennon, Ben Kweller, Scott McCaughey, Britta Phillips, Nicole Atkins, Jesse Malin, Butch Walker, Ben Lee, Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Robert Schwartzman of Rooney, Eli Janney of Girls Against Boys, Justin Pierre of Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Schlesinger’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songwriting partner Rachel Bloom, and more. In a press release, Schlesinger’s Fountains Of Wayne bandmate Jody Porter says, “This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince.”

Tickets for the online event cost $20 and can be purchased here. Net proceeds will benefit the shuttered NYC music venue the Bowery Electric and MusiCares, a charity that supports struggling musicians. The show starts at 8PM ET on May 5.