Secretly Canadian Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration With Covers By Porridge Radio, Stella Donnelly

Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the label has revealed some plans for the coming months. Throughout the year, they are aiming to raise $250,000 for the local Bloomington, IN charity New Hope For Families and they’ll be doing so through a series of physical reissues and exclusive new singles whose profits will all go to the organization.

On the reissue front, they’ll be releasing 12 so-called SC25 Edition over the course of the year, which are limited-edition LPs with new color variants and packaging that will include essays from artists and writers about each of the albums. The first four that are up for pre-order today are Jens Lekman’s When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog, the War On Drugs’ Wagonwheel Blues, Tig Notaro’s Live and Whitney’s Light Upon The Lake.

Secretly Canadian are also releasing 25 SC25 Singles throughout 2021. First up are covers by Porridge Radio and Stella Donnelly. Porridge Radio covered Scout Niblett’s “Wet Road,” off the project’s 2001 debut album Sweet Heart Fever, and Donnelly covered Jens Lekman’s “If I Could Cry (It Would Feel Like This),” from the Swedish musician’s 2007 album Night Falls Over Kortedala.

Listen to both below.

Pre-orders for the SC25 Edition reissues are here.