Origami Angel – “Footloose Cannonball Brothers” & “Blanket Statement”

Emo punks Origami Angel have released two new singles from their forthcoming double LP GAMI GANG. “Footloose Cannonball Brothers” is a chill diss track with lots of petty lines: “Everybody knows it’s not a secret/ You’re acting like you’re sponsored by Adidas.” The sound resembles Seaway’s or With Confidence’s brand of simply-constructed, generic pop punk.

“Blanket Statement” is more like a self-drag: “I keep my room just like my life/ A fuckin’ mess and out of sight.” It’s sincere in its simultaneous desire to get better and confusion of where to start. A choir of voices joins in at the end in an exuberant chant; it fits in with any self-deprecating anthem by, say, Four Year Strong or Man Overboard or any band from that era.

These songs, though, fit well against the previously released singles, “Neutrogena Spektor” and “Greenbelt Station.” Below, listen to all four songs, which are on sale on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to “fight racial injustice and police brutality.”

<a href="https://counterintuitiverecords.bandcamp.com/album/origami-angel-footloose-cannonball-brothers-neutrogena-spektor">Origami Angel – Footloose Cannonball Brothers / Neutrogena Spektor by Counter Intuitive Records</a>

GAMI GANG is out 4/30 on Counter Intuitive Records. Pre-order it now.