Iced Earth Guitarist Is First To Plead Guilty In US Capitol Riot

Jon Schaffer, founder and guitarist of the Florida power metal band Iced Earth, was part of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th. He was arrested after turning himself in to the FBI a couple weeks later. And now, CNN reports that Schaffer has pleaded guilty to crimes related to the insurrection, making him the first rioter to do so.

Schaffer pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon for carrying bear spray into the Capitol. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify in related criminal cases in exchange for leniency during his sentencing.

Schaffer, who was seen wearing an Oath Keepers hat inside the Capitol, was initially charged with six federal crimes. Prosecutors and his attorneys agreed to recommend between 3.5 and 4.5 years in prison depending on the results of his cooperation with investigators. The sentence will be decided by Federal Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case.

In the wake of the riot, Schaffer’s bandmates in Iced Earth put out a statement denouncing his actions. Since then, several members have reportedly quit the band in protest of Schaffer’s role in the attack.