My Chemical Romance Postpone Reunion Tour To 2022

My Chemical Romance were supposed to launch their reunion tour in 2020, but those dates were pushed back to this year due to COVID-19. Today they announced that they’re postponing their grand return a second time. Their announcement was sufficiently emo in tone: “We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year,” reads a news item on the band’s website. “We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

MCR were supposed to headline Riot Fest this September, but the band will now headline the 2022 edition of the fest. There will still be a Riot Fest in 2021, though; the festival announced today that it will reveal a final wave of headliners and performers in May.

See MCR’s updated tour dates here. Here is the band’s full message to fans:

My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. Rescheduled tour dates can be found at https://www.mychemicalromance.com/tour Some refunds are available for a limited window. All New Zealand refund request must be submitted by May 20, 2021. The North American refund window ends May 16th, 2021. For cities with multiple nights, tickets will be honored as follows: Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

6/17/21 > 5/19/22

6/19/21 > 5/21/22

6/20/21 > 5/22/22 Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

7/6/21 > 6/21/22

7/7/21 > 6/22/22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/21/21 > 9/20/22

9/22/21 > 9/21/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/11/21 > 10/11/22

10/12/21 > 10/12/22

10/14/21 > 10/14/22

10/17/21 > 10/15/22 For festivals or events where the new 2022 date has yet to be announced, event organizers will be in touch directly. If you have any questions, please reach out to your point of purchase.

And here’s a statement from Riot Fest: