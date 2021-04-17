Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51

Former Bad Boy Records rapper Black Rob, best known for his 2000 hit “Whoa!,” has passed away, Revolt reports. Rob was reportedly hospitalized in Atlanta after battling kidney failure and suffering several strokes. A GoFundMe page to help him “find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times” had raised $28,491 from over 1000 donors. He was 51.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes… I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. The shit is hard,” Rob said in a video shared last week by New York radio personality DJ Self. “I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?”

Born Robert Ross, Rob grew up in Harlem and started rapping from a young age. He joined up with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records crew in the mid-’90s, appearing on Mase’s “24 Hrs. To Live” and remixes of tracks like 112’s “Come See Me,” Total’s “What About Us,” and Faith Evans’ “Love Like This” before breaking out with his 2000 debut album Life Story and its hit single “Whoa!” He left Bad Boy in 2010 and his last album, Genuine Article, came out in 2015.