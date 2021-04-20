A Place To Bury Strangers – “End Of The Night”

Brooklyn weirdos A Place To Bury Strangers are back, announcing their new EP Hologram out this summer. They’ve unveiled the lead single, “End Of The Night,” which shows off their typical brand of apocalyptic, reverb-drenched post-punk. The droning sounds like standing too close to a speaker at a show, and Oliver Ackermann’s vocals are deadpan echoes. He has also recruited a new lineup, including John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast on drums.

Ackermann said of the song:

“End Of The Night” is the first written in collaboration with either of the new band members. John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it. It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band. It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.

Listen to “End Of The Night” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “End Of The Night”

02 “I Might Have”

03 “Playing The Part”

04 “In My Hive”

05 “I Need You”

Hologram is out 7/16 via Dedstrange. Pre-order it here.