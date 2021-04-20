Bicep – “Siena” Feat. (Clara La San)”, “Light,” & “Meli (I)”

Back in January, the London-via-Belfast electronic duo Bicep released their great sophomore album Isles. The whole collection was intoxicating, featuring dance tracks that were easy to love but still a little spacey, most of it striking a kind of mellow euphoria. The group is back today with some good news: There’s more music from that same Isles world, and it’s out now.

Bicep have announced a deluxe digital edition of Isles, featuring three bonus tracks: “Light,” “Meli (I),” and “Siena,” which features vocalist Clara La San. (La San also sang on two tracks on Isles.) “This track took many forms in the demo stage including much more melodic versions and multiple vocal directions,” Bicep said of “Siena” in a statement. “In the end, a much more restrained track felt best, letting Clara’s vocals shine. We’re both excited to develop this and explore the other versions in our live shows.”

All three tracks are available today, and if you liked the atmosphere of Isles you’ll probably like these too. Check them out below.

Isles is out now via Ninja Tune.