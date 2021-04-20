Axis: Sova – “(Don’t Wanna Have That) Dream”

New Music April 20, 2021 By Tom Breihan

The Chicago band Axis: Sova started out playing spacey but raw garage rock, but they’ve been moving around stylistically over the years. Two years ago, the band released the playfully psychedelic album Shampoo You. Today, the band has announced that they’ll release the new EP Fractal in a couple of weeks, and they’ve dropped the way-out lead single “(Don’t Wanna Have That) Dream.”

The band recorded three of the four songs from the Fractal EP during lockdown, though closing track “Dying To Meet You,” per the Axis: Sova Bandcamp page, is “a long-form full band jam from the vault edited, spliced, and dubbed to meet this EP’s needs.” “(Don’t Wanna Have That) Dream” sprawls out for six minutes, and it feels somehow longer. Over a rickety, dubby backbeat, frontman Brett Sova zones out hard, singing in the same sort of zonked falsetto that Ty Segall sometimes uses and uncorking astral guitar squalls. Check it out below.

The Fractal EP is out 5/7 on Drag City.

