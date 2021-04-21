Smol Data – “Emotional Labor Day”

New Music April 21, 2021 4:11 PM By James Rettig

Smol Data – “Emotional Labor Day”

New Music April 21, 2021 4:11 PM By James Rettig

Smol Data is the songwriting project of Long Island-bred musician Karah Goldstein. She has a 2018 EP out under the name so far and next month she’s releasing her debut album, Inconvenience Store, a headrush blend of jangly emo rock and pummeling pop hooks, the same sort of whiplash genre-blasting that Illuminati Hotties pulls off so well. Today, we’re getting its lead single “Emotional Labor Day,” which whirs into an explosion of boisterous and wry and boundless energy. “Listening to your band makes me sad/ Sitting on the fence make me look so bad,” Goldstein sings on it. “You push it just so far/ Pull of in your dad’s car.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dry Lightning”
02 “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”
03 “Emotional Labor Day”
04 “Tinceltown”
05 “Cartoon Str8 Ppl”
06 “Bitch Store”
07 “Bagel Store”
08 “Inconvenience Store”
09 “Sword Store”
10 “Last Call Indie Darlings”

Inconvenience Store is out 5/14 via Open Door Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    17 hours ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    3 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    2 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    2 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest