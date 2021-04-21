Smol Data – “Emotional Labor Day”

Smol Data is the songwriting project of Long Island-bred musician Karah Goldstein. She has a 2018 EP out under the name so far and next month she’s releasing her debut album, Inconvenience Store, a headrush blend of jangly emo rock and pummeling pop hooks, the same sort of whiplash genre-blasting that Illuminati Hotties pulls off so well. Today, we’re getting its lead single “Emotional Labor Day,” which whirs into an explosion of boisterous and wry and boundless energy. “Listening to your band makes me sad/ Sitting on the fence make me look so bad,” Goldstein sings on it. “You push it just so far/ Pull of in your dad’s car.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dry Lightning”

02 “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”

03 “Emotional Labor Day”

04 “Tinceltown”

05 “Cartoon Str8 Ppl”

06 “Bitch Store”

07 “Bagel Store”

08 “Inconvenience Store”

09 “Sword Store”

10 “Last Call Indie Darlings”

Inconvenience Store is out 5/14 via Open Door Records. Pre-order it here.