Pronoun – “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”

Alyse Vellturo released her impressively polished debut album as Pronoun, I’ll Show Your Stronger, back in 2019. Today, she’s announcing her first new project since then: an EP called OMG I MADE IT, whose all-caps title hints at the sort of bombast you should expect. Lead single “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)” is a chiming anthem that lands somewhere between Springsteen and Tegan And Sara, booming and worthy of its life-affirming name. Here’s Vellturo on the track:

‘I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)’ is about the uncomfortable feeling that everyone around you is growing into their own lives while I feel like nothing’s changing within myself. It’s the uncomfortable feeling of not wanting to be on this planet but knowing I really have to put in effort and figure out how to make life work for me. It’s about the uncomfortable but at the same time comforting feeling that others feel the same. It’s literally a hard look in the mirror, by myself, in a bathroom, asking myself what the hell is up. I’m talking to myself throughout the entire thing, but these days who isn’t.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “SOUND THE ALARMS!!!1!”

02 “I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT”

03 “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”

04 “HALF OF THE TIME”

05 “WASTING TIME”

The OMG I MADE IT EP is out 6/11 via Wax Bodega. Pre-order it here.