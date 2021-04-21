RZA (As Bobby Digital) – “Pugilism”
RZA has occasionally reappeared as Bobby Digital since debuting the persona in 1998 with Bobby Digital In Stereo, but it’s been 13 years since he’s done so when he put out 2008’s Digi Snacks. Today, however, he’s returned with a new Bobby Digital track called “Pugilism” and the promise of a new album called Bobby Digital: Digital Potions. As Rolling Stone points out, “Pugilism” is a track that RZA has talked about before in conjunction with his long-in-the-works album The Cure but seems to have landed as a Bobby Digital song. Listen to it below.