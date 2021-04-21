Lightning Bug – “September Song, pt. ii”

Lightning Bug, the project fronted by Brooklyn-based musician Audrey Kang, are releasing their new album A Color Of The Sky in June. We’ve already heard its languid, shimmering lead single “The Right Thing Is Hard To Do,” and today, they’re sharing another. “September Song, pt. ii,” a sequel to the penultimate track off of the band’s 2019 LP October Song, is just as lovely, a hushed and dreamlike meditation on memory. As Kang explains in a statement:

In summer of 2018 I spent about a month camping alone on this cliff on a small island in the Baltic Sea. There where I was in the north off the coast of Stockholm, the sun was setting insanely late, like at 11pm and it took hours longer than normal. So I’d watch it disappear, this glowing orb sink into the sea every night to the point where I felt kind of insane, like I was hallucinating …and I started reliving memories but they felt like they were right before me and then I felt confused, was I reliving memories, or seeing into the future? I kept thinking to myself, each end is a beginning, each end is a beginning. So this surreal experience with time lay dormant in me, and then an entire year later, I was camping in the PNW, also on the shore, and I watched the sun sink into the sea, and suddenly those sunsets from Sweden rippled through me again very vividly. And when I came back to New York, I wrote this song.

The song’s video, directed and choreographed by Sarah Bolander, features Bolander and Audrey Kang dancing on a small island off the coast of Maine. Watch and listen below.

A Color Of The Sky is out 6/25 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.