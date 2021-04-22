John Grant – “Rhetorical Figure”

New Music April 22, 2021 3:45 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music April 22, 2021 3:45 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Language is hot. With the rise of himbo culture (which, trust me, I am not against), some people are forgetting how sexy it is when the person you’re flirting with just throws out a bunch of words you don’t know during a casual conversation in a way that’s not patronizing. John Grant, the Denver-based singer/songwriter, expresses this on his enthusiastic new single, “Rhetorical Figure,” from his forthcoming record Boy From Michigan. He… gets it.

“This is a song about my love of language and rhetorical figures,” he says of the song, “and what a turn-on it is when someone wields language in a very capable manner.” The track is ecstatic, philosophical, and synthy with a vibrant bassline; it’s like John Maus’ “My Whole World’s Coming Apart” on steroids. Boy From Michigan was announced last month alongside the release of the title track, and the record’s produced by the amazing Cate Le Bon.

Listen to “Rhetorical Figure” below.

Boy From Michigan is out 6/25 via Partisan/Bella Union.

