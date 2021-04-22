Bloodslide – “Trap Door”

Yeah, so, this supergroup exists: Greg Ahee of Protomartyr on guitar, Mike Wallace of Preoccupations on drums, and AJ Lambert, the daughter of Nancy Sinatra, on bass and vocals. They’re called Bloodslide. And why not? This sounds sick. “Trap Door,” the second single from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, is out today via Under The Radar. To make it even better, it was made with producer Sonny DiPerri, who’s worked with Protomartyr, DIIV, and Animal Collective.

“Trap Door” is some great, jangly post-punk, resembling last year’s New Signs Of Life by Death Bells or Shame’s latest record Drunk Tank Pink. The introductory synths have the perfect foreboding energy, and Lambert’s vocals are sinister and almost evil. She’s basically narrating the apocalypse — as most post-punk seems to do — and the video caption confirms this, meditating on decay, destruction, life, and death. It’s a bit much.

This follows their prior single, “Pica,” which is just as creepy and synthy. In this song, Lambert sounds more like Chelsea Wolfe with careful whispers. It’s less upbeat and more like a comedown. Listen to both songs below.